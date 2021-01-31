Conning Inc. Has $49.17 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,709,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 151,162 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.6% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $49,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 46,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in AT&T by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 43,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $1,179,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in AT&T by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 417,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after buying an additional 136,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 14,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $28.63 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $38.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several research firms have commented on T. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

