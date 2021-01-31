Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on CONN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Conn's alerts:

In other news, VP Todd Renaud sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $49,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,170.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Daly sold 11,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $151,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Conn’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $517,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Conn’s by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Conn’s by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 33,457 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Conn’s by 660.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after buying an additional 563,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Conn’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN opened at $15.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market cap of $459.36 million, a PE ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 2.59. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.50.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.93 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Conn’s will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.