Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth approximately $84,491,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,687,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,765,096,000 after acquiring an additional 898,371 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,681,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,620,387,000 after acquiring an additional 298,559 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,277,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,409,000 after acquiring an additional 271,452 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,966,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,832,000 after purchasing an additional 165,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on ED shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.18.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $70.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $95.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.