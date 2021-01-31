Content Value Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.00 Million (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. Content Value Network has a market cap of $8.00 million and approximately $802,976.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Content Value Network has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Content Value Network coin can now be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Content Value Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00067141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $299.33 or 0.00895512 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00051903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005704 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,465.08 or 0.04383083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00020235 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00030604 BTC.

Content Value Network Coin Profile

Content Value Network is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2018. Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 925,000,000 coins. Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io . Content Value Network’s official Twitter account is @CvnOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CVN will make its rulebook, SDK, and API open to a third-party developer, aiming to create a fully functional ecosystem with multiple industrial partners. CVN also looks to building use cases involving digital resources such as video, software, music, pictures, and games, as well as creating decentralized apps pivoting on CVN tokens. With 15 million registered users, YYeTs will also initiate distribution and development on CVN public blockchain. Creating the first DAPP on CVN network, YYeTs will make available functions such as decentralized content distribution, storage, and transfer, as well as CVN’s content motivation system. “

Content Value Network Coin Trading

Content Value Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Value Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Value Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Content Value Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Value Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.