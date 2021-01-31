ContentBox Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.09 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 31st. One ContentBox token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ContentBox has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ContentBox has a market cap of $1.65 million and $2.09 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00010652 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $199.95 or 0.00613582 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000038 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 53.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ContentBox Token Profile

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,382,470 tokens. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.