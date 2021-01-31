Contentos (COS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.67 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, Contentos has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. Contentos has a market cap of $20.24 million and $6.67 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contentos coin can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Contentos Coin Profile

Contentos (COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,999,324,223 coins and its circulating supply is 2,147,127,748 coins. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io

Contentos Coin Trading

Contentos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

