CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Trading 81.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded down 78.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $40,476.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CONTRACOIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0892 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 81.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00089900 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000969 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00015941 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00037480 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.87 or 0.00316343 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,294,170 tokens. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

CONTRACOIN Token Trading

CONTRACOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

