Contrasting BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) and Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) and BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Washington Federal and BANCO DO BRASIL/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Federal 0 2 0 0 2.00 BANCO DO BRASIL/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Washington Federal currently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.77%. Given Washington Federal’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Washington Federal is more favorable than BANCO DO BRASIL/S.

Risk & Volatility

Washington Federal has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Washington Federal and BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Federal $708.22 million 2.80 $173.44 million $2.00 13.09 BANCO DO BRASIL/S $31.37 billion 0.57 $4.60 billion N/A N/A

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has higher revenue and earnings than Washington Federal.

Dividends

Washington Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. BANCO DO BRASIL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Washington Federal pays out 44.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Federal has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Washington Federal is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Federal and BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Federal 24.41% 7.59% 0.88% BANCO DO BRASIL/S 11.64% 13.14% 0.93%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.5% of Washington Federal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Washington Federal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts. It also provides single-family residential, construction, land acquisition and development, consumer lot, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, home equity, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers insurance brokerage services, such as individual and business insurance policies to customers and general public; holds and markets real estate properties; mobile and internet banking services; debit and credit cards; and acts as trustee. It serves consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate. As of September 30, 2020, the company had 234 branches located in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Washington Federal, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil S.A. provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population. Its Investments segment engages in the intermediation and distribution of debts in the primary and secondary markets; equity investment activities; and rendering of financial services. The company's Fund Management segment is involved in the purchase, sale, and custody of securities, as well as the management of portfolios, and investment funds and clubs. Its Insurance, Pension and Capitalization segment provides life, property, and automobile insurance products, as well as private pension and capitalization plans. The company's Payment Methods segment is involved in the funding, transmission, processing, and settlement of transactions through electronic means. Its Other segment engages in the provision of credit recovery and consortium administration services; development, manufacturing, leasing, and integration of digital electronic systems and equipment, peripherals, programs, inputs, and computing supplies; intermediation of air tickets; and lodging and organization of events. Banco do Brasil S.A. was founded in 1808 and is headquartered in Brasa­lia, Brazil.

