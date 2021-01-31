Contrasting Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) & Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV)

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) and Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cognex and Focus Universal’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognex $725.63 million 19.77 $203.87 million $1.16 70.80 Focus Universal $1.46 million 112.22 -$3.18 million N/A N/A

Cognex has higher revenue and earnings than Focus Universal.

Volatility and Risk

Cognex has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Focus Universal has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cognex and Focus Universal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognex 3 3 3 0 2.00 Focus Universal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cognex presently has a consensus target price of $58.50, indicating a potential downside of 28.77%. Given Cognex’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cognex is more favorable than Focus Universal.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Cognex shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Cognex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 63.1% of Focus Universal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cognex and Focus Universal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognex 24.72% 13.45% 9.64% Focus Universal -198.95% -54.89% -49.57%

Summary

Cognex beats Focus Universal on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process. The company offers VisionPro software, a suite of patented vision tools for advanced programming; Cognex Designer that allows customers to build vision applications with a graphical, flowchart-based programming environment; and Cognex deep learning vision software. It also provides general-purpose vision systems for vision tasks, including part location, identification, measurement, assembly verification, and robotic guidance; and vision sensors for vision applications, such as checking the presence and size of parts; the In-Sight product line of vision systems and sensors. In addition, the company offers ID products comprising DataMan image-based barcode readers and barcode verifiers, as well as vision-enabled mobile terminals for industrial barcode reading applications. It sells its products to consumer electronics, automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices industries, as well as through a network of distributors and integrators. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts.

About Focus Universal

Focus Universal Inc. develops and manufactures smart instrumentation platform and device. The company offers Ubiquitor, a wireless sensor device with a universal sensor node and gateway system that uses a computer or mobile device as the output display module that displays the readings of various probe modules. Its smart instrumentation platform (USIP) utilizes mobile devices or computers to communicate with smart devices, such as sensors, probes, and controllers to monitor and control any functions. The company also offers digital sensors and horticultural sensors, as well as universal smart controller (USC), a controller device. Further, it provides filter and handheld meter products, including fan speed adjuster, carbon filter, and HEPA filtration devices, as well as digital light and quantum par meters. Focus Universal Inc. sells its air filtration systems through distributors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Ontario, California.

