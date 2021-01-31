Contrasting NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) & Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) and Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

NexTech AR Solutions has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Post has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.2% of NexTech AR Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Deutsche Post shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NexTech AR Solutions and Deutsche Post’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexTech AR Solutions N/A N/A N/A Deutsche Post 3.94% 17.69% 4.87%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NexTech AR Solutions and Deutsche Post’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexTech AR Solutions $1.51 million 230.13 -$3.53 million N/A N/A Deutsche Post $70.95 billion 0.86 $2.94 billion $2.34 21.16

Deutsche Post has higher revenue and earnings than NexTech AR Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NexTech AR Solutions and Deutsche Post, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexTech AR Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Deutsche Post 0 5 9 0 2.64

Deutsche Post has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.21%. Given Deutsche Post’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Deutsche Post is more favorable than NexTech AR Solutions.

Summary

Deutsche Post beats NexTech AR Solutions on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

NexTech AR Solutions Company Profile

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of augmented reality (AR) technology. The company offers ARitize eCommerce, the browser-based and Web enabled AR shopping platform; NexTech University, an app-based solution that allows companies and educational establishments to leverage their existing 2D assets and overlay immersive 3D-AR experiences on top of that content for an interactive training experience; NexTech Studios for branded entertainment and immersive 360 experiences; NexTech 3D/AR-360, an end-to-end solution; and ARitize360 that gives customers an interactive experience by transforming their products into AR models, as well as CaptureAR, an AR technology that makes 3D augmented reality creation accessible. In addition, the company sells vacuum cleaners and parts through retail stores and online sales channels; and health supplements for animals through online sales channels. NexTech AR Solutions Corp. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages. The Express division provides courier and express services to business and private customers. The Global Forwarding, Freight division transports goods by rail, road, air, and sea; and offers multimodal and sector-specific solutions. The Supply Chain division offers supply chain solutions, including warehousing, transport, and value-added services. The eCommerce Solutions division provides parcel delivery and cross-border non-time definite international services. Deutsche Post AG is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.

