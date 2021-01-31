Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 618,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,997 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 2.3% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $38,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.43. 16,091,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,471,566. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $67.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -558.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.