Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $53.97 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,072,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168,955 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National accounts for 3.3% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Lincoln National worth $53,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Terry L. Blaker acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $2,576,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 629,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,661,000 after buying an additional 11,620 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $952,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $304,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $5,623,606.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,489 shares in the company, valued at $14,596,614.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,116 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
LNC stock traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.49. 2,916,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,944. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $61.96.
Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.31%.
Lincoln National Company Profile
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.
