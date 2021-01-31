Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $53.97 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,072,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168,955 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National accounts for 3.3% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Lincoln National worth $53,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Terry L. Blaker acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $2,576,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 629,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,661,000 after buying an additional 11,620 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $952,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $304,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $5,623,606.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,489 shares in the company, valued at $14,596,614.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,116 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.08.

LNC stock traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.49. 2,916,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,944. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $61.96.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.31%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

