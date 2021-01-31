Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,515 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $15,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CSFB lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.46.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC traded down $5.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,413,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,451. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $258.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.22 and its 200-day moving average is $221.61. The company has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

