Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 13,230 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,101,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,230 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up 3.1% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of U.S. Bancorp worth $51,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 46,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $3,823,000. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 30,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.85. 7,339,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,560,451. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $55.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.