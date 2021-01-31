Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 660,400 shares, an increase of 58.9% from the December 31st total of 415,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 405,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRF. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 30,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.43. The stock had a trading volume of 560,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,087. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $12.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.1537 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.84%.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

