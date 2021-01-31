Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $3.87 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 49,081 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 11,384 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 70,918 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,105,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $417,434,000 after purchasing an additional 592,484 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

NYSE VZ opened at $54.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.41 and its 200-day moving average is $58.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

