Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Purchases 45,775 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 506.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,775 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,051 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,239.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 917,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,483,000 after purchasing an additional 877,870 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3,772.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 838,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 816,488 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,020,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,281,000 after purchasing an additional 813,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 123.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,362,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,763,000 after purchasing an additional 753,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $189.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

