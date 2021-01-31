Cortex (CTXC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.03 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar. Cortex has a market cap of $33.02 million and $16.03 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000396 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cortex Profile

CTXC is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cortex Coin Trading

Cortex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

