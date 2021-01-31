Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.42.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of CJREF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $773.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Corus Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

