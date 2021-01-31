COTI (COTI) Reaches Market Cap of $36.27 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One COTI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0638 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, COTI has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. COTI has a market capitalization of $36.27 million and approximately $9.89 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

COTI Profile

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI's total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,032,883 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

