Counos X (CCXX) Price Reaches $90.14

Counos X (CURRENCY:CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Counos X has a total market cap of $1.61 billion and approximately $2.69 million worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Counos X has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One Counos X coin can currently be bought for about $90.14 or 0.00272733 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00048361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00132822 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00066920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00067198 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00038888 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,224.42 or 0.91448056 BTC.

Counos X Profile

Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,811,072 coins. Counos X’s official website is www.counos.io/CounosX

