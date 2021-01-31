CounterPath Co. (NASDAQ:CPAH) Short Interest Update

CounterPath Co. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the December 31st total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:CPAH opened at $3.41 on Friday. CounterPath has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $5.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 million, a P/E ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.76.

Get CounterPath alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CounterPath stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CounterPath Co. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,672 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,862 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.07% of CounterPath worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite that enables consumers and business users to make VoIP audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and Bria Solo, which offers individual users to deploy their own softphones for use against SIP-based call sever.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for CounterPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CounterPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.