Country Club Trust Company n.a. Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 280,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,486 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.1% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 528.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 3,814,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,991,000 after buying an additional 3,207,172 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,763,000 after buying an additional 2,777,676 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,794,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,457,000 after buying an additional 2,599,629 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 57.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 3,749,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,602,000 after buying an additional 1,374,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $39,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $35.90 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $199.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

