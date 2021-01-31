Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $15.40 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.6% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 47,481 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in Intel by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 8,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Intel by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,234,759 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $63,934,000 after purchasing an additional 292,521 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 72,211 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 250.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $55.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.38. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

