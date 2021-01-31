COVA (COVA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $80,567.00

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. COVA has a market capitalization of $463,969.15 and $80,567.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, COVA has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00067653 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.79 or 0.00901657 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00051914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.62 or 0.04387598 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00020814 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00030589 BTC.

About COVA

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

