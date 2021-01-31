COVER Protocol Price Tops $484.69 (COVER)

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, COVER Protocol has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One COVER Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $484.69 or 0.01490689 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. COVER Protocol has a market cap of $27.07 million and $1.71 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get COVER Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00048572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00134416 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00277089 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00067830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00067985 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00038973 BTC.

COVER Protocol Token Profile

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 65,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,840 tokens. COVER Protocol’s official website is www.coverprotocol.com . COVER Protocol’s official message board is coverprotocol.medium.com

Buying and Selling COVER Protocol

COVER Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVER Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVER Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COVER Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVER Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.