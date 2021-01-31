Cream Finance (CREAM) Trading 36.7% Higher This Week

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 31st. In the last week, Cream Finance has traded up 36.7% against the dollar. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $36.34 million and approximately $12.27 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream Finance token can now be bought for $242.38 or 0.00736515 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00048663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00132977 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00272424 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00067893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00067327 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00041014 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,924,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

Cream Finance Token Trading

Cream Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

