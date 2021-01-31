Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the December 31st total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,116,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.29.

Get Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.0165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 52.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 17,046 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 344,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 20,727 shares in the last quarter. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.