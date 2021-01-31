Credits Price Tops $0.0175 on Major Exchanges (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last seven days, Credits has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and $77,102.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits token can currently be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00009237 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000190 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 tokens. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

