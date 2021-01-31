Critical Analysis: Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) & Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) and Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and Esquire Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 2 8 5 0 2.20 Esquire Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Esquire Financial has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.42%. Given Esquire Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Esquire Financial is more favorable than Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.1% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of Esquire Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Esquire Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and Esquire Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria $27.49 billion 1.11 $3.93 billion $0.74 6.19 Esquire Financial $48.47 million 3.49 $14.14 million $1.82 12.13

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has higher revenue and earnings than Esquire Financial. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Esquire Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Esquire Financial has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and Esquire Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria -0.44% 6.45% 0.45% Esquire Financial 24.72% 10.82% 1.50%

Summary

Esquire Financial beats Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets. In addition, the company provides credit cards; corporate and investment banking services; and insurance products. It operates in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, Asia-Pacific, and rest of Europe. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Bilbao, Spain.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including short-term financing for inventory, receivables, the purchase of supplies, or other operating needs arising during the normal course of business, as well as loans to its qualified merchant customers; commercial lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of post-settlement consumer and structured settlement loans to plaintiffs and claimants, as well as loans to individuals for debt consolidation, medical expenses, living expenses, payment of outstanding bills, or other consumer needs; and real estate loans, such as multifamily, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, and construction loans, as well as merchant services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a branch in Jericho, New York; and an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.