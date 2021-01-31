Critical Review: Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) & Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

9.5% of Good Times Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of Good Times Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Good Times Restaurants and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Good Times Restaurants 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 1 5 4 1 2.45

Good Times Restaurants currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.57%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus target price of $25.23, suggesting a potential downside of 25.85%. Given Good Times Restaurants’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Good Times Restaurants is more favorable than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Good Times Restaurants and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Good Times Restaurants -12.67% 8.74% 1.47% Dave & Buster’s Entertainment -18.78% -60.06% -4.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Good Times Restaurants and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Good Times Restaurants $109.86 million 0.32 -$13.92 million N/A N/A Dave & Buster’s Entertainment $1.35 billion 1.20 $100.26 million $3.02 11.26

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Good Times Restaurants.

Summary

Good Times Restaurants beats Dave & Buster’s Entertainment on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant. As of December 11, 2020, it operated, franchised or licensed 37 Bad Daddy's Burger Bar restaurants; and 25 Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Lakewood, Colorado.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name. As of April 02, 2019, it owned and operated 125 venues in 39 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.