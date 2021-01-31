Crypto Village Accelerator Price Tops $0.0522 on Major Exchanges (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0522 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 54.3% lower against the US dollar. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market capitalization of $4.91 million and approximately $132,192.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) is a token. It was first traded on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,163,874 tokens. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Trading

Crypto Village Accelerator can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

