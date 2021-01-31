CryptoAds Marketplace (CRAD) Market Cap Hits $156,985.94

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One CryptoAds Marketplace coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market cap of $156,985.94 and $111,440.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00048361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00132822 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00272733 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00066920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00067198 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00038888 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Coin Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 coins. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official website is cryptoads.exchange . The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoAds Marketplace

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using U.S. dollars.

