CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market cap of $100,854.26 and approximately $809.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoBonusMiles alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00068323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $296.93 or 0.00907509 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00053024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,478.35 or 0.04518282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00020996 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00031569 BTC.

About CryptoBonusMiles

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

CryptoBonusMiles can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBonusMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBonusMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.