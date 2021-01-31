CryptoCarbon Price Hits $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (CCRB)

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded 68% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. CryptoCarbon has a total market cap of $65,481.43 and approximately $409.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoCarbon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CryptoCarbon has traded 65.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoCarbon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00068163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $301.47 or 0.00909399 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00052520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,478.82 or 0.04460879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00020723 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00030957 BTC.

CryptoCarbon Coin Profile

CryptoCarbon is a coin. CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoCarbon’s official website is cryptocarbon.co.uk

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoCarbon is an Ethereum-based token issued using the EToken Protocol, which is a set of Ethereum smart contracts. It has a adjustable token supply. CryptoCarbon is backed by CRYPTOCARBON GLOBAL LTD and it is currently accepted for many services and products sold by a UK based company BEE-ONE UK LTD. “

CryptoCarbon Coin Trading

CryptoCarbon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoCarbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoCarbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoCarbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoCarbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.