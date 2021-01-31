Cryptocean Hits 24-Hour Volume of $10,458.00 (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last week, Cryptocean has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00002396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptocean has a market cap of $6.41 million and $10,458.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00068925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $296.06 or 0.00906943 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00053087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,471.12 or 0.04506604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00020922 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00029851 BTC.

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

