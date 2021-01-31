CryptoEnergy (CNRG) Trading Up 52.6% Over Last 7 Days

CryptoEnergy (CURRENCY:CNRG) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last week, CryptoEnergy has traded up 52.6% against the US dollar. One CryptoEnergy token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.00 or 0.00011927 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoEnergy has a total market cap of $110,899.53 and approximately $7.00 worth of CryptoEnergy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00048235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00132257 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00268534 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00067457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00066730 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00038515 BTC.

CryptoEnergy Profile

CryptoEnergy’s total supply is 3,675,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,700 tokens. CryptoEnergy’s official website is cryptoenergy.io/en

