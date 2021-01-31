CryptoFlow (CFL) Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 52.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One CryptoFlow coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoFlow has a market capitalization of $30,029.63 and $2,855.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00048992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00134341 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.19 or 0.00276294 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00067056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00068078 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00039477 BTC.

About CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

CryptoFlow can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.