CryptoFranc Reaches One Day Volume of $36,911.00 (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. CryptoFranc has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $36,911.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00003334 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00066697 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $302.55 or 0.00898199 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00051174 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005702 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,504.81 or 0.04467433 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00019574 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00029871 BTC.
According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “
