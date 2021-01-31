CryptoFranc (XCHF) 1-Day Volume Hits $36,872.00

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. CryptoFranc has a total market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $36,872.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFranc coin can now be bought for $1.11 or 0.00003355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoFranc has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00067871 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $302.26 or 0.00916889 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00054299 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005894 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,450.69 or 0.04400618 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00031357 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00020377 BTC.
CryptoFranc Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “
Buying and Selling CryptoFranc
CryptoFranc can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for CryptoFranc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFranc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.