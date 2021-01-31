Cryptopay (CPAY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $860.00

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Cryptopay has a market cap of $4.32 million and $860.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptopay token can now be bought for $0.0632 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cryptopay has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00068163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $301.47 or 0.00909399 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00052520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,478.82 or 0.04460879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00020723 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00030957 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a token. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,374,191 tokens. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

