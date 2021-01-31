CryptoPing (PING) Trading Up 5.4% This Week

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last week, CryptoPing has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. One CryptoPing token can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoPing has a market cap of $4.83 million and $120,882.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00049000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00133600 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00275557 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00067553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00067859 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00038878 BTC.

CryptoPing Token Profile

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

