CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.63.
A number of analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Barclays raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Argus increased their price target on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.
In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of CSX opened at $85.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.00 and a 200 day moving average of $82.41. CSX has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $97.54.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.
CSX announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
