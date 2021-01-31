Cube Price Hits $0.0002 (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Cube has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $42.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cube token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cube has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cube alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00067924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.35 or 0.00896128 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00053955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,463.09 or 0.04379821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020599 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00031318 BTC.

About Cube

Cube (AUTO) is a token. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel . The official website for Cube is cubeint.io . Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cube Token Trading

Cube can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.