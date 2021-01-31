Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $52.35 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cullen Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,290 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.9% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $52,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Natixis raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 298.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,761,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,224 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,773 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 657.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,207,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,825 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,862,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,620,000 after acquiring an additional 949,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,472,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,745,000 after acquiring an additional 933,976 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

JNJ stock opened at $163.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $429.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

