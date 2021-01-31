Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stake Decreased by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,793,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,516,000 after buying an additional 135,530 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,006,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,681,000 after buying an additional 14,651 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,225,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,848,000 after buying an additional 66,578 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 927,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,680,000 after buying an additional 123,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 760,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,624,000 after buying an additional 92,858 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMI traded down $7.78 on Friday, hitting $234.42. 1,148,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,750. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $254.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.30.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

