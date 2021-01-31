Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 869,700 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the December 31st total of 1,472,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,881,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CURLF. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $14.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Curaleaf to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Shares of CURLF stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. Curaleaf has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.