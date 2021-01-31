Curio Price Reaches $0.29 (CUR)

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One Curio token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000876 BTC on major exchanges. Curio has a total market cap of $536,182.18 and $20,962.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Curio has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00066414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.83 or 0.00899597 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00051433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,495.78 or 0.04458146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00019642 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00029963 BTC.

About Curio

CUR is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,823,547 tokens. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curio’s official website is curioinvest.com . The official message board for Curio is blog.curioinvest.com

Curio Token Trading

Curio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

