Curve DAO Token Price Reaches $2.47 on Top Exchanges (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for $2.47 or 0.00007487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $505.44 million and approximately $525.05 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00067871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.26 or 0.00916889 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00054299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005894 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,450.69 or 0.04400618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000187 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00031357 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00020377 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,423,423,238 coins and its circulating supply is 204,785,097 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

