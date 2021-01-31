CustomContractNetwork One Day Trading Volume Reaches $22.00 (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 96.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CustomContractNetwork coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. CustomContractNetwork has a market capitalization of $21,225.12 and $22.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CustomContractNetwork alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.89 or 0.00389497 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 71% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000124 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000222 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003635 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000250 BTC.

About CustomContractNetwork

CustomContractNetwork (CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. The official message board for CustomContractNetwork is medium.com/@ccntoken . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . The official website for CustomContractNetwork is customcontract.network . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

CustomContractNetwork Coin Trading

CustomContractNetwork can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CustomContractNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CustomContractNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.